Who are the delegates topping the Miss Universe PH 2024 challenges? 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The winner for each challenge will secure a semifinals spot in the pageant

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) queen is definitely heating up!

With the pre-pageant activities for its 2024 edition fully underway, early fan favorites and frontrunners are also starting to emerge as the MUPH organization names the delegates who are faring well in its challenges.

For its three online challenges – swimsuit, personal interviews, and runway – supporters were able to vote for their favorite candidates within a certain period of time through the MUPH app.

The MUPH organization only announced the Top 5 delegates for each challenge, with the candidate who placed 1st will only be disclosed during the finals night. The winner for each challenge will then secure a semifinals spot in the competition.

Here are the Top 5 delegates for the swimsuit challenge:

Dia Matè (Cavite)

Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii)

Alexie Brooks (Iloilo City)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Jet Hammond (Southern California)

Here are the Top 5 delegates for the personal interview challenge:

Patricia Bianca Tapia (Hawaii)

Alexie Brooks (Iloilo City)

Stephanie Faye Gerona (Quirino)

Ma. Ahtisa Manalo (Quezon Province)

Christlynn Landrito McGarry (Taguig)

As of writing, the MUPH organization has yet to name the Top 5 delegates for the runway challenge.

Play Video

Notably, Hawaii’s Tapia, Iloilo City’s Brooks, and Quezon Province’s Manalo are part of the Top 5 for both the swimsuit and personal interview challenges.

Aside from the online challenges, the delegates have also participated in the National Costume competition. The Top 3 for that event are Southern California’s Hammond, Iloilo City’s Brooks, and Tacloban’s Tamara Ocier. Each winner received P100,000 in cash.

Meanwhile, the delegates are also set to participate in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competition.

A total of 53 delegates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition of the pageant.

The MUPH coronation night is set for May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. – Rappler.com