LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night

Who will be the Philippines’ next representative in the Miss Universe pageant? 

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant sees 53 women competing in the hopes of succeeding Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 Top 10.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. 

There will also be four more crowns up for grabs, giving the candidates more opportunities to represent the Philippines in international pageants.

Coronation night is happening on Wednesday, May 22, 8pm at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. Bookmark this page for updates!

Hosts, performers: Things to know about Miss Universe PH 2024 coronation night

Preliminary interviews and competition to air on delayed telecast

Who are the delegates topping the Miss Universe PH 2024 challenges? 

4 more crowns are up for grabs at Miss Universe PH 2024 pageant

Miss Universe Philippines 2024: All the candidates’ photos, videos you want to see

LOOK: These are the Top 3 National Costume for Miss Universe PH 2024 

