LOOK: These are the Top 3 National Costume for Miss Universe PH 2024 

TOP 3. Miss Universe Philippines names the candidates that topped the National Costume competition.

Which was your favorite national costume from this year's delegates?

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino artistry was put in the spotlight during the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2024 national costume on Sunday, April 28, with the delegates from Southern California, Iloilo City, and Tacloban emerging on top.

With the theme “Philippine Flora and Fauna,” the beauty queens showcased a stunning display of their colorful ensembles that drew inspiration on the country’s rich biodiversity.

After all 53 candidates strutted the runway, the selection committee named Janet Hammond of Southern California, Alexie Brooks from Iloilo City, and Tamara Ocier from Tacloban as the top candidates for the national costume competition. Each winner received P100,000 in cash.

Here’s a closer look at the ensembles of the Top 3:

Southern California

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Designed by Ehrran Montoya, Hammond’s ensemble was inspired by the UNESCO Heritage Site Tubbataha Reef. In an Instagram post, Ehrran shared that the piece boasts intricate textures reminiscent of coral formations, meticulously crafted with exquisite beadwork and fabric manipulations.

The delegate, who represents the Filipino community in Southern California, said her costume is a call to preserve the country’s marine ecosystems.

Iloilo City

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Brooks earned one of the loudest cheers of the night as she stepped on stage wearing a creation by Tata Pinuela. The delegate from Iloilo City sported a bodysuit with sparkling multi-colored details arranged in a design that resembles an eight-legged critter called “Ugto-Ugto.”

During her runway walk, the delegate noted that the costume mirrors Filipino ingenuity and serves as a reminder to be creative artisans.

Tacloban

Photo from Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook

Tamara’s golden piece is an ensemble designed by Charlotte Rodriguez that drew inspiration from Tacloban’s monitor lizard “Halo.”

The beauty queen’s team shared that the gown signifies the resilience of wildlife and human communities in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the rest of the national costumes for the 2024 pageant can be seen here:

After the national costume competition, the delegates are set to participate in the preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

Prior to these, MUPH released the delegates’ headshot, swimsuit photos, and glam shots, as well as their introduction and “Her Story” videos, and tourism videos.

Over 50 candidates are competing to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the latest international edition last November.

The MUPH coronation night is set on May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com