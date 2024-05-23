Pageant fans shocked by plot twist in Chelsea Manalo’s Miss Universe Philippines 2024 win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Social media users discussed about long commercial breaks, performance of veteran queens, and hosts moments, among others.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online said they witnessed the “most unexpected result in Philippine pageant history” after Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on Thursday, May 23.

As of writing, the hashtag #MissUniversePhilippines2024 and related keywords dominated X Philippine trends as pageant fans were abuzz over the coronation night results.

Manalo will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, hoping to secure the country’s fifth crown.

Social media users said they were “gagged” (jargon for surprised) by the plot twist before the coronation of Chelsea, adding she was a dark horse in the competition. The Bulacan queen was listed by Missosology as its #10 pick to secure the Miss Universe Philippine crown.

We just might have witnessed the biggest plot twist in Philippine pageantry‼️



Congratulations BULACAN🇵🇭✨, our new Miss Universe Philippines #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/VTXaRb8mX1 — Anton Lee (@antonmlee__) May 22, 2024

my exact same reaction when Bulacan won the crown. I was GAG! GAGGGGG!



Nagpapatayan mga fans ni Iloilo at Quezon Province tapos ibang Manalo pala ‘yung nanalo HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA



CONGRATS CHELSEA, THO! #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/XIDFTIi26W — paige, rph (@slayingduchess) May 22, 2024

Congratulations Ms. Bulacan! 🎊



Pa-Insidious na yung ikot ng camera haha! Love it! Now play Katy Perry’s Dark Horse! pic.twitter.com/nqACXCb7qo — Souichiro Dempsey 🌸🍃 (@chiro_dempsey47) May 22, 2024

This is probably the most unexpected result in Philippine pageant history! Bulacan served and she ate the veterans alive! 👑 What a breath of fresh air. A new face fit to represent an image of a Filipina. Congratulations, ladies! You gave us a show!#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/gRCkZwOzPA — mr. holyland (@aliii_writes) May 22, 2024

Chelsea’s wearing the La Mer en Majesté crown was also the talk of the town as she had to carefully balance it on her head in a bun after it was placed there by Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Ate ko bakit mo naman binalance sa ulo ni bulacan yung crown😭 pic.twitter.com/BjZzHa6KOg — lloyd (@lloyyyyyd) May 22, 2024

I need to balance my problems like how Bulacan balances her crown 😭 #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/yJzJxQdCaF — Julia Regalado (@juliaaregalado) May 22, 2024

Fan favorites

However, some fans also shared their heartbreaks for this year’s frontrunners, Quezon Province’s Ahtisa Manalo and Taguig’s Christi Lynn McGarry, who placed second and fourth runner-ups, respectively.

I am so proud of you, Queen Ahtisa Manalo. You’re still my Miss Universe Philippines 2024 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/MNHC5Br6Yr — Deo Enalpe  (@deussmari) May 22, 2024

My sentimental fave! You'll be always my Miss Universe Philippines in my heart. Sad kase siguro hindi mo talaga destiny. Pero, Salamat sa magandang laban na binigay mo na babalik-balikan namin. 😭🥹



Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province!✨#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/eUFm1s6QFf — MIKE (@MikeItHappen_) May 22, 2024

Huuuuhhh??? Taguig deserves a higher placement. — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) May 22, 2024

I’ve been heartbroken to Taguig for Miss Universe PH twice 😩



My sentimental queens 🥺🖤#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/3FsfS8m3FM — 𝖒𝖆𝖗𝖈𝖚𝖘 (@BayaniMark_) May 22, 2024

Ahtisa was later named Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024 shortly after coronation night. However, users said it was a “disrespect” and a “downgrade” to her pageant legacy, especially after she placed first runner-up in Miss International 2018.

Sana di nalang bumalik si Ahtisa. Household name na si ante sa PH pageant industry. Sana namaintain nalang ni baccla ung legacy nya na Miss International 1st RU. Potaa. Kinalampag kalampag natin si baccla para lang tarantaduhin ng ganto. Sa buong mundo nga 1stRU sya tas dito 2nd? — DLSU Animo Defender 💚 (@DefenderDlsu) May 22, 2024

The disrespect to Ahtisa!!! Cosmo talaga? DZAAAAI MISS INTERNATIONAL 1ST RUNNER UP SI ATEGHORL TALAGA. Kahit man lang Supra bilang prototype naman din nila ang peslakan ni bading? — Sascha Garcia, MD 🎀 (@itsJayEMD) May 22, 2024

VVV is my bet…and super happy ako for Bulacan — dark horse, refreshing, and bongga ang pasarela and face card.



Pero for me, Ahtisa Manalo should decline the crown given to her simply because it is a downgrade. — Justin Dizon (@iamjustindizon) May 22, 2024

they are both 1st runner up to their international stint and got a lower placement for their 2nd attempt in national pageant is just a big disgrace .MUPH did not learn from their mistakes !#MissUniversePhilippines2024 #ahtisa #christimcgarry pic.twitter.com/VJdfn1HiOv — Brixyy (@Brixyr) May 22, 2024

Other queens that Filipinos online wished to see among the top five candidates were Iloilo’s Alexie Brooks and Bacoor’s Victoria Velasquez Vincent.

WHAT WALA SI ILOILO AT BACOOR SA TOP 5???????? #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/Dybu0mK45X — Stanley (@stanleygrayyyy) May 22, 2024

Iloilo and Bacoor hearing the answers of the Top 5:



#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/hW16GwGzbw — L A W (@lesmiserhence) May 22, 2024

Cainta’s Stacey Gabriel was also praised for her reaction and sportsmanship when Chelsea was declared as the next Miss Universe Philippines.

CHELSEA MANALO OF BULACAN WINS MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024! A well-deserved win. Her winning reaction is so genuine. Stacey’s reaction is also commendable. ✨ #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/zY3F0z3hUk — Aries (@_buenosaries) May 22, 2024

But can we commend how stacey reacted?? Like 2 yrs later, still a runner up but that genuine smile for bulacan DAMNNNNNNN #MissUniversePhilippines2024

pic.twitter.com/bMc6Vum3u6 — luxe (@jameesantos_) May 22, 2024

How was production?

Fans were eagle-eyed this year over how the Miss Universe Philippines Organization would handle the production of the coronation night after the blunders in 2023 and glitches in the airing of the preliminary interviews and gala night.

Fans were initially happy about the production value of the opening performance and the stage.

already in! 👑 what a beautiful stage for the most beautiful people tonight ✨️



can't wait to see win serenade the miss universe candidates later 🥹💚#MissUniversePhilippines2024#MUPH2024xWIN#winmetawin @winmetawin pic.twitter.com/EEeMWjABXL — ً (@wingcfs) May 22, 2024

Namiss ko ang ganitong opening – with choreography, may entertainment value. At ang ganda ng stage. Ganyan dapat kasi Miss Universe Philippines#MissUniversePhilippines2024 — Lester Mentos (@pamilya_mentos) May 22, 2024

However, fans would later criticize the pageant organizer for the long commercial breaks between segments and the editing of the ads.

iloilo & quezon province backstage sa dami ng commercial. #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/JIDEOnDNn4 — hervey (@_herveyyyyy) May 22, 2024

TOP 3 picks ko:



1. Jell Life (nakaka-LSS)

2. Aqua Boracay

3. Bingo Plus/Ganda Plus #MissUniversePhilippines2024 — /nazarioTEP  (@nazarioTEP) May 22, 2024

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 editing be like:#MissUniversePhilippines2024



pic.twitter.com/ymfH5a6GDj — Ben Ritche (@mayourbensoo) May 22, 2024

Hoy ano to di manlang tinanggal yung capcut 😭😭😭 #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/Yewa9qh5qZ — Romari (@romaricharlz13) May 22, 2024

One user poked fun at the long air time of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night by likening it to the viral incident between Francine Diaz and OPM band Orange and Lemons during a gig in Occidental Mindoro.

Sa sobrang tagal, umakyat na naman si Francine sa stage.



#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/c22RnaujGw — Armson Tom Canlas Panesa (@tomsilogs) May 22, 2024

Social media users also had a lot to say about the hosts and performers of this year’s coronation night. Many described drag queen Marina Summers‘ introduction as the “culmination of every young gays’ dreams” of being a beauty queen.

Marina Summers making the pinoy gay little boy dreams possible, this is drag excellence at its finest! 🥺🏳️‍🌈💕#MissUniversePhilippines2024pic.twitter.com/HANfhzlc3a — Kween G (@thee_kween_g) May 22, 2024

OMG!!!! I can't breathe. They let her do this!!!!! ❤️ This is every pinoy little gay boy's dream!!! #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/2XpyjpLw47 — Maria Lava (@itsmarialava) May 22, 2024

Marina Summers, The Philippines!!!



Marina introducing herself in a national pageant for women is a culmination of every young gay's dreams who dresses up at night with their kumot while hiding from their parent. Thank you for this @marinaxsummers 🥹#MissUniversePhilippines2024 — bryan jed (@barolsxz) May 22, 2024

Others had a field day in poking fun at the way host Alden Richard shouted out the provinces and cities during the portion announcing the top 20 candidates.

Alden announcing the top 20 be like:



1.🤬

2.🤬

3.🤬

4.🤬

5.🤬

6.🤬

7.🤬

8.🤬

9.🤬

10.🤬

11.🤬

12.🤬

13.🤬

14.🤬

15.🤬

16.🤬

17.🤬

18.🤬

19.🤬

20. 🤬#MissUniversePhilippines2024 — Sean Adam🍳 (@seannnysideupp) May 22, 2024

ang 'nakakagulat' na top 15 ni alden… #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/ANxcpNCNNC — a cat out of the bag (@acatoutofthebag) May 22, 2024

Gabbi Garcia also received acclaim from social media users for her hosting skills as the backstage host for the coronation night, with some fans asking for her to be the main host for next year’s pageant.

I would like to commend #GabbiGarcia hosting job tonight. Pak ang acheng. She understood her assignment. #MissUniversePhilippines2024 — Kapuso Buzz (@KapusoBuzz) May 22, 2024

Gawing main host to si Gabbi Garcia next year. Wag na pabalikin yung Jeannie! Eme#MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/zu0myGt028 — Lally Agatep-Soriano (@PartnerSolu) May 22, 2024

In fairness kay Gabbi Garcia, gawin na yang main host next year #MissUniversePhilippines2024 — a l j e n (@somebodycallhe) May 22, 2024

Even Gabbi’s boyfriend, Khalil Ramos, joined in praising her.

Napakaganda at napakagaling naman nung host na yun 😍😍😍 @gabbi #MissUniversePhilippines2024 — Khalil Ramos (@TheKhalilRamos) May 22, 2024

Get the highlights of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines coronation night here. You can also watch this Rappler Recap below to see how Rapplers reacted to the results.

Play Video

– Rappler.com