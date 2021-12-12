PH’s Miriam Damoah named Miss Interglobal 2021 after winner resigns

The original winner from Thailand gives up her title due to 'personal reasons'

MANILA, Philippines – Miriam Refuerzo Damoah is the new Miss Interglobal 2021 after Thailand’s Nachita Jantana relinquished her title due to personal reasons.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 10, pageant organizers announced that the original winner’s reign had “abruptly come to an end.”

“Nachita had recently informed us, the Miss Interglobal Organization, that due to personal reasons beyond her explanation, she will not be able to carry out her duties as the Miss Interglobal 2021. Therefore, she is relinquishing her position,” they wrote.

“For this reason, after discussion, we as an organization have respected her decisions and the title of Miss Interglobal 2021 will be transferred to the 1st runner-up, Miriam Refuerzo Damoah of the Philippines,” it added.

The organization then sent well-wishes to the two beauty queens.

The Miss Interglobal competition held its inaugural edition on December 5. Thailand’s Nachina won its first-ever title, the Philippines’ Damoah placed first runner-up, and Chile’s Ivonne Sagredo was second runner-up.

Damoah has yet to release a statement about the announcement. – Rappler.com