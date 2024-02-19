Meet the queens representing PH in 5 int’l pageants 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here are the Philippine delegates for Miss Supranational, Miss Asia Pacific, Miss Aura, Miss Eco International, and Miss Eco Teen

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Philippines organization has named five Filipina beauty queens as the country’s representatives in international pageants.

On Sunday, February 18, the organization held its appointment ceremony, wherein they announced the official titles for its 2023 queens.

Bulacan’s Alethea Ambrosio, who was crowned Miss Philippines 2023 during the Filipino Festival Awards Night in October, will be the country’s representative to the Miss Supranational 2024 pageant.

Ambrosio is succeeding Pauline Amelinckx, the first The Miss Philippines titleholder. Amelinckx finished as first runner-up in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant. The Philippines has only won the Miss Supranational title once, with Mutya Daul in 2013.

Aside from Ambrosio, the rest of the final four delegates in the October 2023 pageant were also appointed on Sunday.

Northern California’s Blessa Ericha Figueroa is the country’s delegate for Miss Asia Pacific while Mandaluyong’s Issa de los Santos will participate in the Miss Aura pageant.

Cebu City’s Chantal Elise Schmidt is representing the Philippines in Miss Eco International while Southern California’s Hannah Uyan will be competing in Miss Eco Teen pageant.

As of writing, there’s no final details yet regarding the schedule of activities of these international pageants.

The Miss Philippines pageant held its inaugural edition in 2023. The newly-launched competition aimed to deviate from more conventional notions of what a pageant looks like.

For their format, one of the major changes they announced was opting out of holding a swimsuit competition. As a means to “reinvent pageantry,” the pageant will instead have candidates deliver “Ted Talk-type speeches” and undergo a “Cannes-inspired red carpet segment” for formal wear. – Rappler.com