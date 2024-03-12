Megan Young apologizes for touching Miss Botswana’s hair at Miss World 2024 pageant

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Botswana's Lesego Chombo also asks her fans to be 'kinder' to Young and the winner, Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World 2013 Megan Young issued an apology after she drew flak for touching the hair of Miss Botswana Lesego Chombo during the Miss World 2024 coronation night, saying that she takes “full responsibility” for the “thoughtless and disrespectful act.”

Young hosted the finals night in Mumbai, India on Saturday, March 9. During the competition’s question-and-answer portion, the Filipina beauty queen fixed a tendril of Chombo’s hair before the latter went on with her pitch.

This particular incident earned the ire of African pageant fans, who deemed Young’s action as cruel, disrespectful, and culturally insensitive. Some even left comments on Young’s Instagram posts, saying that her action has “jeopardized” Chombo’s performance in the competition, with some even accusing the title holder of engaging in “witchcraft.”

While some of Young’s fans came to her defense, emphasizing that she had meant well, some netizens also took the chance to explain the cultural significance behind an African woman’s hair.

Addressing the incident, Young posted a statement on her Facebook account on Monday, March 11, sharing that she “wanted to offer a helping hand” but “failed to oversee the bigger picture.” She added that since the incident occurred, she had been “made aware that culturally, this is unacceptable.”

Young added that she sought Chombo after the incident and has since spoken and apologized privately.

She continued that it was not her intention to “invade personal space or make anyone feel uncomfortable.” She also extended her apologies to anyone who witnessed the incident and felt any “discomfort and confusion” by her actions.

“I deeply regret my actions and will strive to be more mindful and respectful in the future,” she added.

Chombo, meanwhile, also took to social media to ask her supporters to be “kinder” to Young and the winner, Krystyna Pyszková of Czech Republic. “I appreciate that you are all looking out for me, but it really doesn’t make me good when you bring other people down in my name or for my sake,” she said.

Chombo finished as part of the Top 4 along with delegates from Lebanon and Trinidad and Tobago.

Meanwhile, Philippine bet Gwendolyne Fourniol failed to enter the pageant’s Top 40. Young remains to be the only Filipina beauty queen to win the Miss World crown. – Rappler.com