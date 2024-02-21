IN PHOTOS: PH’s Gwendolyne Fourniol’s performance in 71st Miss World so far

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

She's competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss World crown

MANILA, Philippines – After a series of delays, Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol is now all set to vie for the country’s second blue crown.

Initially, Gwendolyne was supposed to compete in the pageant’s 71st edition in December 2023 when it was still scheduled at the India International Centre in Delhi, India. However, the Miss World organization announced that the finals will be moved at a later date. The pageant is now set to be held on March 9, 2024 in Mumbai, India.

Prior to flying to India, the beauty queen has been sharing snippets of her pageant journey. In her official headshot photo for the competition, Gwendolyne looked regal in a blue tube bejeweled dress.

“Being in Miss World is a passion turned reality,” she said in her introduction video, where she also expounded on her advocacy for education.

“Join me in my journey and let’s all ignite that passion for education, to help empower generations,” she captioned the post.

Since the beauty queen from Negros Occidental was crowned in June 2022, she had been focused on working with the Educational Research and Development Assistance (ERDA) Foundation, a charity organization that sends underprivileged children to school. It is also the same foundation that helped Gwendolyne’s mother to go to school.

In a January 2023 post, the Philippine delegate shared that she’s spearheading the “Bridge the Gap, Build the Future” project with ERDA Foundation.

“By building the Learning Hub, and providing opportunities for growth to the community around it, I hope to do my humble part in bridging the gap in education in my own country so that I may be able to help less privileged children build their own bigger and brighter futures,” she wrote.

Even her entry for the pageant’s Head-to-Head challenge focused on Sustainable Development Goal number 4 or Quality Education.

“Together, we can build a world where education is a fundamental and universal right, fostering progress for generations to come,” she said.

During her first days in India, Gwendolyne has been updating fans with the pre-pageant activities she’s taking part in, as well as bonding with her fellow Miss World candidates.

“Can’t wait to make unforgettable memories and represent the Philippines with pride,” she wrote in one of her posts.

During the pageant’s opening ceremony on February 20, Gwendolyne was a stunner in her costume that represents the “Filipina’s craft spirit of dignity, growth, and joy.”

The beauty queen noted that the hand-embroidered ensemble was inspired from Hiligaynon’s authentic Ilonggo textiles. The piece was adorned with colorful embellishments while the whole look was completed with a crowned headpiece and golden palaspas.

Moreover, the ensemble also paid homage to the competition’s host country, India, as it incorporated a traditional print called ikat.

Gwendolyne is competing in the hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss World crown, following Megan Young’s win in 2013. – Rappler.com