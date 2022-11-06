LOOK: Miss International unveils new crown 

The pageant also introduces a fan vote format for its Top 15

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss International organization unveiled on Saturday, November 5, its brand-new crown.

Created in partnership with Long Beach Pearl, the crown is made up of 333 pure white pearls to symbolize luck and survival, as well as 1,960 white gems to signify the first year the pageant was held. It is also highlighted by three selected pearls that measure up to 15 millimeters.

“The sakura theme symbolizes Japan’s well-loved icon that blooms during springtime. Sakura or cherry blossom is a representation of resilience and beauty,” the Miss International organization said about the new crown.

Aside from the new crown, the organization has also announced a new development in their pageant: allowing the public to vote for their favorite candidates to advance to the top 15.

In an Instagram post, the Philippines’ Hannah Arnold asked the support of Filipino fans for her pageant journey.

“For the first time in Miss International history, you have the power to vote for your favorite delegate to make it to the top 15!” she said.

Fans can vote starting November 30 on the Miss International app, which is available on both Apple Store and Google Play.

Candidates with the highest votes from the public will secure a spot in the semi-finals.

This is the latest development in the pageant, following the release of the candidate’s official photos.

Hannah, who was crowned in July 2021, was confirmed to be the country’s representative in the 2022 pageant after the 2021 edition was canceled. Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Nicole Borromeo, who was crowned in August, will participate in the pageant’s 2023 edition.

The Miss International 2022 coronation night will take place on December 13 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. Hannah is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com