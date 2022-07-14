Miss Philippines Earth 2022 candidate says she was disqualified over height

DISQUALIFIED? Angela Okol says she will not be advancing in the Miss Philippines Earth 2022 pageant due to not meeting the pageant's height standards.

'I was told that my height does not fit their pageant’s standards,' Angela writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines Earth 2022 candidate Angela Okol will not be continuing in the pageant, saying that she was disqualified for her height.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, July 14, Angela said that she, her family, and her team have been working hard since earlier in the year to meet the requirements for the pageant.

“However, we seem to have forgotten about one factor – my height. I was told that my height does not fit their pageant’s standards and that their organization would get bashed if they let someone below 5’4 push through the Top 20, hence, being grounds for disqualification,” she said.

“Had we been measured earlier on that this was the case, it would have been much easier to figure out what to do since we’ve already prepared all that was sent as requirements for both our online and face-to-face competition,” she continued.

Angela stressed that she has “nothing against Miss Philippines Earth’s environmental advocacies and queens” and that she was grateful for the opportunity she was given.

The beauty queen, who represented Del Carmen, Siargao in the pageant, assured her supporters: “this is not the end.”

“After all, when one door closes, another one opens,” she said.

A political science student, Angela entered Miss Philippines Earth following her run at Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

Podcast host Ayn Bernos, who competed with Angela in Miss Universe Philippines, threw her support behind her pageant sister, saying “I find it ironic that an organization claiming to advocate for the flora and fauna of the Earth can’t hold the same compassion towards the women that walk their stage and promote their cause.”

As of writing, Miss Philippines Earth has yet to make a statement on the issue. The pageant is set to announce its top 20 on Friday, July 15. – Rappler.com