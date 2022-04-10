Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu to guest on Miss Universe PH coronation night

HARNAAZ SANDHU. The Miss Universe 2021 titleholder will be one of the special guests in Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization continues to tease fans on their grandest coronation night yet, sharing that Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will be one of their special guests.

The organization announced on Saturday, April 30, that the reigning title holder will be gracing the pageant finals on April 30 at Mall of Asia Arena.

“A [uniquely beautiful] historic event in the making,” they captioned the post. “The whole country is excited to welcome our Miss Universe flying on Air Beauty One.”

The beauty queen from India was crowned in December 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez finished as part of the Top 5.

Apart from Sandhu, the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night will also feature three former winners – Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow ​​– as hosts.

The MUPH organization has also announced its Top 32 finalists who will be competing in-person for the pageant’s coronation. The candidates were trimmed from its original 50 delegates after a series of online challenges. – Rappler.com