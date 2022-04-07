IN PHOTOS: The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 32 finalists

MANILA, Philippines – We’re one step closer to finding our Miss Universe Philippines 2022!

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization revealed on Wednesday, April 6, the 32 candidates who will be advancing to the pageant’s in-person coronation.

Host Nico Locco explained in the reveal video that the 30 delegates were chosen by panelists based on their performances in the online challenges and that fan votes for each challenge were not considered in the selection.

The initial 50 delegates went through a total of six online challenges in the course of three weeks: the headshot challenge, introduction challenge, swimsuit challenge, fashion and runway challenge, casting video challenge, and interview challenge

Meanwhile, two finalists were chosen through the streaming platform Kumu. Shawntel Cruz of Benguet was named Kumunity’s Choice while Davao del Norte’s Jeanne Nicci Orcena had the most number of streaming hours, making them part of the Top 32 finalists.

Here’s the Top 32 finalists:

Aklan

Albay

Baguio

Batanes

Benguet

Bohol

Bulacan

Cebu City

Cebu Province

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Ilocos Sur

Iloilo City

Iloilo Province

Laguna

Lapu-Lapu

Las Piñas

Lucena

Makati

Mandaue

Misamis Oriental

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Nueva Vizcaya

Palawan

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Pasay

Quezon Province

Roxas City

San Juan

Taguig

Reigning titleholder Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who finished as part of the Top 5 in the Miss Universe competition in December 2021, is set to crown her successor.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant night is scheduled for April 30, with Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi-Leigh Tebow as the hosts. – Rappler.com