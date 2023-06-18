WATCH: Pauline Amelinckx’s introduction video for Miss Supranational 2023 

'With self-love, we allow ourselves to be imperfect,' she says

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Pauline Amelinckx emphasized the importance of self-love in her introduction video for the Miss Supranational 2023 competition.

The two-minute clip released on Saturday, June 17, saw the Filipina-Belgian beauty queen open up about being body-shamed, saying that it’s something she “struggled with the most.”

“Sometimes, we’re told we’re not worthy because of how we look or how we don’t fit a certain mold,” she said.

Pauline said that instead of trying to change other people’s opinions about her, she realized that she should focus on “changing the voice in [her] own head to make it the kindest and most understanding.”

“With self-love, we allow ourselves to be imperfect, to break the mold, be vulnerable, and grow,” she added.

The video was also shot in Bohol, wherein Pauline talked about her days growing up in the province.

She also shared how her love for the ocean led her to become a certified freediver. “I get to explore new depths, while also exploring the thrill of setting new limits for myself and the challenge to protect these beautiful gifts of nature,” she said.

Pauline also took to social media to ask for her supporters and Filipino pageant fans to vote for her in the introduction video challenge. Prior to this challenge, the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant had already opened the voting process for its “Miss Influencer” challenge.

Pauline was named Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May following the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. She will be competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ second Miss Supranational crown, following Mutya Datul in 2013.

The Miss Supranational 2023 coronation night is happening in July in Poland. – Rappler.com