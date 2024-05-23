Senators flag irregularities in Alice Guo’s citizenship | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senators uncover more irregularities that cast doubt on the citizenship of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo. Records presented show the birth certificates of Guo and her three siblings were all registered belatedly by their father.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 22, once again approves on third and final reading the measure that allows couples to terminate their marriage through absolute divorce.

Senator Bong Go is the top spender in boosting Facebook posts, shelling out almost P1 million to boost 266 posts. Facebook pages controlled by at least 14 potential senatorial candidates or their supporters spent P3.54 million over the last three months to boost their posts.

Five Filipinos sustained injuries while onboard a Singapore-bound flight from London buffeted by severe air turbulence. The Department of Migrant Workers says all five are in stable condition as of Wednesday evening, May 22.

Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan is Miss Universe Philippines 2024. She beats 52 other candidates from all over the country and abroad during coronation night. – Rappler.com