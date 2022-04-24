IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – We’re one step closer to crowning our next set of Binibining Pilipinas queens!
Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) revealed on Friday, April 22, the 40 official candidates who passed their final screening. Individual pictures of each candidate were also released by the organization. The photos were shot by Bruce Casanova.
Familiar names in this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Francesca Taruc, Roberta Tamondong, Gabriella Basiano, and Graciella Lehmann, and television personalities Diana Mackey and Nicole “Hipon Girl” Budol.
The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities.
Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:
Yllana Marie Aduana
Payumo, Cyrille
Lehmann, Graciella
Elda Louise Aznar
Jung, Natasha
Fatima Kate Bisan
Esel Mae Pabillaran
Jasmin Dimaculangan
Jane Darren Genobisa
Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno
Chelsea Fernandez
Diana Mackey
Roberta Tamondong
Joanna Day
Patricia Go
Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano
Nicole Borromeo
Ethel Abellanosa
Iman Francesa M. Cristal
Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel
Jessica Rose Mcewen
Christine Juliane Opiaza
Nyca Mae O. Bernardo
Mariella V. Esguerra
Anna Valencia
Malaluan, Ira Patricia
Eiffel Rosalita
Karen Laurrie Mendoza
Janine Navarro
Nicole Budol
Joanna Ricci Alajar
Mary Justine Punsalang
Ma. Francesca Taruc
Gabrielle Basiano
Uy, Jeriza
De Mesa, Anna Carres
Omay, Jasmine
Diana Pinto
Avila, Leslie B.
Mendoza, Gracia Elizabetta
The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.
Two Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens became international titleholders – Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe. Meanwhile, Masbate’s Hannah Arnold, who was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, is expected to compete later this year after the 2021 edition of Miss International was postponed. – Rappler.com