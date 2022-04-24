IN PHOTOS: The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates

Which candidate are you rooting for?

MANILA, Philippines – We’re one step closer to crowning our next set of Binibining Pilipinas queens!

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) revealed on Friday, April 22, the 40 official candidates who passed their final screening. Individual pictures of each candidate were also released by the organization. The photos were shot by Bruce Casanova.

Familiar names in this year’s hopefuls are pageant veterans Francesca Taruc, Roberta Tamondong, Gabriella Basiano, and Graciella Lehmann, and television personalities Diana Mackey and Nicole “Hipon Girl” Budol.

The pageant has yet to announce its schedule of activities.

Here are the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Top 40 candidates:

Yllana Marie Aduana

Payumo, Cyrille

Lehmann, Graciella

Elda Louise Aznar

Jung, Natasha

Fatima Kate Bisan

Esel Mae Pabillaran

Jasmin Dimaculangan

Jane Darren Genobisa

Krizzia Lynn O. Moreno

Chelsea Fernandez

Diana Mackey

Roberta Tamondong

Joanna Day

Patricia Go

Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano

Nicole Borromeo

Ethel Abellanosa

Iman Francesa M. Cristal

Stacey Daniella B. Gabriel

Jessica Rose Mcewen

Christine Juliane Opiaza

Nyca Mae O. Bernardo

Mariella V. Esguerra

Anna Valencia

Malaluan, Ira Patricia

Eiffel Rosalita

Karen Laurrie Mendoza

Janine Navarro

Nicole Budol

Joanna Ricci Alajar

Mary Justine Punsalang

Ma. Francesca Taruc

Gabrielle Basiano

Uy, Jeriza

De Mesa, Anna Carres

Omay, Jasmine

Diana Pinto

Avila, Leslie B.

Mendoza, Gracia Elizabetta

The Binibining Pilipinas candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following pageants: Miss International, Miss Globe, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss Grand International.

Two Binibining Pilipinas 2021 queens became international titleholders – Cinderella Faye Obeñita won Miss Intercontinental while Maureen Montagne was crowned Miss Globe. Meanwhile, Masbate’s Hannah Arnold, who was named Binibining Pilipinas International 2021, is expected to compete later this year after the 2021 edition of Miss International was postponed. – Rappler.com