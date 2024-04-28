LOOK: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visits Divisoria, Bohol

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipina-American beauty queen will also be hosting the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on May 22

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel appears to be enjoying her longer stay in the Philippines as she shares clips from her work engagements and vacation trips in the country.

The Filipino-American beauty queen returned to the Philippines in mid-April – her first in the country since passing the Miss Universe crown to Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios in November 2023.

On her social media accounts, R’Bonney updated her followers and pageant fans with her activities in the Philippines, including attending a movie premiere, filming for a fashion magazine, and making her first television guest appearance.

She also flew to Bohol where she tasted the local delicacy kalamay for the first time, jammed to “Pantropiko,” the viral hit song of P-pop girl group BINI, while at the beach, and posed at the famous tourist spot overlooking the Chocolate Hills.

“Spent 48 hours in Bohol and I already want to visit again,” she wrote. “Thank you [Mayor Jane Yap] and the people of Bohol for sharing your beautiful history, landscape, food, arts, and culture with me.”

When she returned to Metro Manila, the fashion designer also went on a shopping adventure in Divisoria. “I actually used to come here a lot when I was a kid visiting in the Philippines,” she said in the video. “I always remember coming to buy like, juicy couture purses and different clothing.”

In the clip, the beauty queen was seen talking to vendors in Filipino while she was purchasing clothing fabric. She also rode the tricycle to go to Abad Santos, where she bought a sewing machine.

In her interview with 24 Oras, R’Bonney also disclosed that she’s interested in trying acting in the future.

“Acting, I’m definitely very interested in. I’m up for the challenge. I recently just watched a movie with Anne-Curtis Smith and I thought that was really good. I’d love to work with her,” she said.

Aside from her modeling and guesting engagements, R’Bonney is also set to host the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night happening on May 22.

R’Bonney, whose father is Filipino, has been vocally proud of her heritage, and even collaborated with Filipino designers Rian Fernandez and Patrick Isorena throughout her Miss Universe stint.

She won the Miss Universe crown representing the United States. Prior to that, she broke barriers as the first Filipino-American to win the Miss Texas USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe pageants. – Rappler.com