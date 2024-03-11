Pageants
Pageants
Miss Universe Philippines

IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates
Which of these looks caught your eye?

MANILA, Philippines – Which delegate has already caught your attention?

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 organization released on Sunday, March 10, a new set of photos of its 2024 candidates. 

After the delegates’ headshot and swimsuit photos, the 55 beauty queens are now serving high-fashion looks with their official glam shots. Here’s what the ladies donned for this particular segment of the competition:

Albay
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Angeles
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Australia
Bacoor, Cavite
Clothing, Dress, Dancing
Baguio
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Bantayan Island
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Batangas
Adult, Female, Person
Bohol
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Bukidnon
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Bulacan
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Cabanatuan
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Cagayan de Oro
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Cainta
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Camiguin
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Cavite
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Cebu
Dancing, Leisure Activities, Person
Davao City
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Davao Region
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Florida
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Hawaii
Iloilo City
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Kananga
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Laguna
Leyte
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Lucban
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Mandaue
Adult, Female, Person
Manila
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Mariveles
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Miami
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Naic
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Northern California
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Nueva Ecija
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Occidental Mindoro
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Pagadian City
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Palawan
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Pampanga
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Pangasinan
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Pasig
Quezon City
Quezon Province
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Quirino
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
San Pablo, Laguna
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Siargao
Adult, Female, Person
Sydney
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Southern California
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Tacloban
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Talisay City
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Taguig
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Toledo City
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Tuguegarao City
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
United Kingdom
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear
Virginia
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Washington
Clothing, Dress, Evening Dress
Zambales
Clothing, Dress, Formal Wear

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition. 

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. 

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates.  Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!