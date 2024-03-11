IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Which delegate has already caught your attention?
The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 organization released on Sunday, March 10, a new set of photos of its 2024 candidates.
After the delegates’ headshot and swimsuit photos, the 55 beauty queens are now serving high-fashion looks with their official glam shots. Here’s what the ladies donned for this particular segment of the competition:
Albay
Angeles
Australia
Bacoor, Cavite
Baguio
Bantayan Island
Batangas
Bohol
Bukidnon
Bulacan
Cabanatuan
Cagayan de Oro
Cainta
Camiguin
Cavite
Cebu
Davao City
Davao Region
Florida
Hawaii
Iloilo City
Kananga
Laguna
Leyte
Lucban
Mandaue
Manila
Mariveles
Miami
Naic
Northern California
Nueva Ecija
Occidental Mindoro
Pagadian City
Palawan
Pampanga
Pangasinan
Pasig
Quezon City
Quezon Province
Quirino
San Pablo, Laguna
Siargao
Sydney
Southern California
Tacloban
Talisay City
Taguig
Toledo City
Tuguegarao City
United Kingdom
Virginia
Washington
Zambales
These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition.
As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant.
The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com
