IN PHOTOS: Glam shots of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates

MANILA, Philippines – Which delegate has already caught your attention?

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 organization released on Sunday, March 10, a new set of photos of its 2024 candidates.

After the delegates’ headshot and swimsuit photos, the 55 beauty queens are now serving high-fashion looks with their official glam shots. Here’s what the ladies donned for this particular segment of the competition:

Albay

Angeles

Australia

Bacoor, Cavite

Baguio

Bantayan Island

Batangas

Bohol

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Cabanatuan

Cagayan de Oro

Cainta

Camiguin

Cavite

Cebu

Davao City

Davao Region

Florida

Hawaii

Iloilo City

Kananga

Laguna

Leyte

Lucban

Mandaue

Manila

Mariveles

Miami

Naic

Northern California

Nueva Ecija

Occidental Mindoro

Pagadian City

Palawan

Pampanga

Pangasinan

Pasig

Quezon City

Quezon Province

Quirino

San Pablo, Laguna

Siargao

Sydney

Southern California

Tacloban

Talisay City

Taguig

Toledo City

Tuguegarao City

United Kingdom

Virginia

Washington

Zambales

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. – Rappler.com