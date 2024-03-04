LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates stun in official swimsuit photos

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is definitely heating up, with the MUPH organization releasing the official swimsuit photos of its 2024 delegates.
Fifty-five ladies flaunted their curves in portraits shared by the organization on Sunday, March 3. The organization released the delegates’ headshot photos the previous week.
The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates.
Albay
Angeles
Australia
Bacolod
Bacoor
Baguio
Bantayan Island
Batangas
Bohol
Bukidnon
Bulacan
Cabanatuan
Cagayan de Oro
Cainta
Camiguin
Cavite
Cebu
Davao City
Davao Region
Florida
Hawaii
Iloilo City
Kananga
Laguna
Leyte
Lucban
Mandaue
Manila
Mariveles
Miami
Naic
Northern California
Nueva Ecija
Occidental Mindoro
Pagadian
Palawan
Pangasinan
Pasig
Quezon City
Quezon Province
Quirino
San Pablo, Laguna
Siargao
Southern California
Sydney
Tacloban
Taguig
Talisay City
Toledo City
Tuguegarao
United Kingdom
Virginia
Washington
Zambales
These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition.
As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. – Rappler.com
