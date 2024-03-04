Pageants
LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates stun in official swimsuit photos

Ysa Abad

Who are your early favorites for this edition?

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is definitely heating up, with the MUPH organization releasing the official swimsuit photos of its 2024 delegates. 

Fifty-five ladies flaunted their curves in portraits shared by the organization on Sunday, March 3. The organization released the delegates’ headshot photos the previous week.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. 

Take a look at their official swimsuit photos here: 

Albay
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Angeles
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Australia
Clothing, Swimwear, Face
Bacolod
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Bacoor
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Baguio
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Bantayan Island
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Batangas
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Bohol
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Bukidnon
Clothing, Swimwear, Photography
Bulacan
Cabanatuan
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Cagayan de Oro
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Cainta
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Camiguin
Cavite
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Cebu
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Davao City
Davao Region
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Florida
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Hawaii
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Iloilo City
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Kananga
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Laguna
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Leyte
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Lucban
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Mandaue
Adult, Female, Person
Manila
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Mariveles
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Miami
Clothing, Swimwear, Hat
Naic
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Northern California
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Nueva Ecija
Clothing, Dress, Swimwear
Occidental Mindoro
Pagadian
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Palawan
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Pangasinan
Clothing, Swimwear, Underwear
Pasig
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Quezon City
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Quezon Province
Clothing, Swimwear, Face
Quirino
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
San Pablo, Laguna
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Siargao
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Southern California
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Sydney
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Tacloban
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Taguig
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Talisay City
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Toledo City
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Tuguegarao
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
United Kingdom
Clothing, Swimwear, Face
Virginia
Face, Head, Person
Washington
Clothing, Swimwear, Bikini
Zambales

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition. 

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant.  Rappler.com

