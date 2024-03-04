LOOK: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 delegates stun in official swimsuit photos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Who are your early favorites for this edition?

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is definitely heating up, with the MUPH organization releasing the official swimsuit photos of its 2024 delegates.

Fifty-five ladies flaunted their curves in portraits shared by the organization on Sunday, March 3. The organization released the delegates’ headshot photos the previous week.

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history — delegates for this year’s edition were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates.

Take a look at their official swimsuit photos here:

Albay

Angeles

Australia

Bacolod

Bacoor

Baguio

Bantayan Island

Batangas

Bohol

Bukidnon

Bulacan

Cabanatuan

Cagayan de Oro

Cainta

Camiguin

Cavite

Cebu

Davao City

Davao Region

Florida

Hawaii

Iloilo City

Kananga

Laguna

Leyte

Lucban

Mandaue

Manila

Mariveles

Miami

Naic

Northern California

Nueva Ecija

Occidental Mindoro

Pagadian

Palawan

Pangasinan

Pasig

Quezon City

Quezon Province

Quirino

San Pablo, Laguna

Siargao

Southern California

Sydney

Tacloban

Taguig

Talisay City

Toledo City

Tuguegarao

United Kingdom

Virginia

Washington

Zambales

These candidates will battle it out to succeed Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10 of the international edition.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce additional details for its national pageant. – Rappler.com