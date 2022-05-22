IN PHOTOS: Miss World PH 2022 candidates sizzle in swimsuit challenge

Who are your favorite beauty queens for this challenge?

MANILA, Philippines – The 36 Miss World Philippines 2022 delegates served the hottest looks for their swimsuit challenge entries, flaunting their beach-ready physiques in the official swimsuit photos posted by the organization on Saturday, May 21.

This is the latest challenge that the Miss World Philippines candidates had to undergo. They previously had their first glam shot challenge, the sports challenge, and beach beauty challenge.

Based on the organization’s social media announcements, the candidates will also take on the Head to Head challenge and national costume competition before the pageant’s finals night on June 5 at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Here are the candidates in their official swimsuit challenge photos:

#1 Simone Bornilla, Marinduque

#2 Ericka Vinculado, Roxas City, Capiz

#3 Angel Jed Zaragoza Lattore, Lambunao, Iloilo

#4 Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija

#5 Shaina Rose Manalo Ico, Batangas

#6 Samantha Gabronino, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

#7 Erika Kristensen, Carmona, Cavite

#8 Tsina Chu, Iloilo Province

#9 Kayla Tiongson, Lipa City, Batangas

#10 Kristal Gante, Davao Del Norte

#11 Maria Niña Soriano, Pangasinan

#12 Anje Manipol, Quezon Province

#13 Maria Gigante, Cebu

#14 Patricia Dizon, Angeles City

#15 Ivanna Pacis, Makati City

#16 Carla Manuel, Manila

#17 Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque City

#18 Justine Felizarte, Marikina City

#19 Kim Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan

#20 Ashley Montenegro, Makati City

#21 Paula Ortega, Albay

#22 Cassandra Chan, San Juan City

#23 Charyzah Esparrago, Taguig

#24 Alison Black, Las Piñas City

#25 Gwendolyne Fourniol, Negros Occidental

#26 Aliana Joaquin, Bacoor City

#27 Blessie Villablanca, Iloilo City

#28 Mauie Long, Bulacan Province

#29 Loraine Arpia, Trece Martires City

#30 Angela Teng, Baliwag, Bulacan

#31 Natazha Bautista, Misamis Oriental

#32 Kevyn Mateo, Bataan

#33 Marinel Tungol, Pampanga

#34 Beatriz Mclleland, Aklan

#35 Patricia Mcgee, Zambales

#36 Lady Santos, Bulakan, Bulacan

The 36 candidates are fighting for the following titles: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com