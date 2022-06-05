IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 swimsuit segment

RUNWAY. Miss World Philippines 2022 hopeful Ingrid Santamaria struts on stage at the pageant's swimsuit segment.

MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines slayed the runway in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, June 5.

Candidate 24, Alison Black, bagged Best in Swimsuit.

Here are the candidates in their swimsuits designed by Jhong Sudlon:

Maria Gigante

Screenshot from KTX

Cassandra Bermeo Chan

Screenshot from KTX

Lady Justerinnie Santos

Screenshot from KTX

Tsina Jade Chu

Screenshot from KTX

Simone Nadine Bornilla

Screenshot from KTX

Erika Vinculado

Screenshot from KTX

Gwendolyne Fourniol

Screenshot from KTX

Charyza Costales Esparrago

Screenshot from KTX

Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Screenshot from KTX

Ingrid Santamaria

Screenshot from KTX

Paula Ortega

Screenshot from KTX

Erika Kristensen

Screenshot from KTX

Natazha Vea Bautista

Screenshot from KTX

Aliana Joaquin

Screenshot from KTX

Alison Black

Screenshot from KTX

Kayla Arriadne Tiongson

Screenshot from KTX

Beatriz McLelland

Screenshot from KTX

Justine Beatriz Felizarta

Screenshot from KTX

Anje Mae Manipol

Screenshot from KTX

Patricia McGee

Screenshot from KTX

The women are competing for the title of Miss World Philippines, succeeding 2021 titleholder Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13.

Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina. – Rappler.com