IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 swimsuit segment

RUNWAY. Miss World Philippines 2022 hopeful Ingrid Santamaria struts on stage at the pageant's swimsuit segment.

Screenshot from KTX

See the candidates model their swimwear on coronation night!

MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines slayed the runway in the swimsuit segment of the pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, June 5.

Candidate 24, Alison Black, bagged Best in Swimsuit.

Here are the candidates in their swimsuits designed by Jhong Sudlon:

Maria Gigante
Screenshot from KTX
Cassandra Bermeo Chan
Screenshot from KTX
Lady Justerinnie Santos
Screenshot from KTX
Tsina Jade Chu
Screenshot from KTX
Simone Nadine Bornilla
Screenshot from KTX
Erika Vinculado
Screenshot from KTX
Gwendolyne Fourniol
Screenshot from KTX
Charyza Costales Esparrago
Screenshot from KTX
Ashley Subijano Montenegro
Screenshot from KTX
Ingrid Santamaria
Screenshot from KTX
Paula Ortega
Screenshot from KTX
Erika Kristensen
Screenshot from KTX
Natazha Vea Bautista
Screenshot from KTX
Aliana Joaquin
Screenshot from KTX
Alison Black
Screenshot from KTX
Kayla Arriadne Tiongson
Screenshot from KTX
Beatriz McLelland
Screenshot from KTX
Justine Beatriz Felizarta
Screenshot from KTX
Anje Mae Manipol
Screenshot from KTX
Patricia McGee
Screenshot from KTX

The women are competing for the title of Miss World Philippines, succeeding 2021 titleholder Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13

Four titles are up for grabs: Miss World Philippines, Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco International Philippines, and Reina Hispanoamericana Filipina. – Rappler.com

