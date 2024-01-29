RECAP: Michelle Arceo’s 2nd runner-up finish in Reina Hispanoamericana 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Michelle Arceo was hailed second runner-up during the Reina Hispanoamericana 2023 competition in Bolivia on Sunday night, January 28 (Monday morning, January 29 in Manila).

Peru’s Maricielo Gamarra was crowned the winner, securing a back-to-back victory for Peru as she succeeded compatriot Arlette Rujel for the title. The rest of Gamarra’s court includes:

Virreina Hispanoamericana: Fernanda Rojas (Venezuela)

First runner-up: Cynthia Moura (Brazil)

Third runner-up: Bianty Gomperts (Curaçao)

Fourth runner-up: Paula Andrea Alarcón (Colombia)

Arceo’s 2nd runner-up finish is the second highest placement of a Filipina beauty queen in the competition’s history. The Philippines has only won the Reina Hispanoamericana crown once, courtesy of Teresita Marquez in 2017.

The Reina Hispanoamericana pageant is a competition which celebrates Hispanic heritage, culture, and language. Here’s a quick rundown of Arceo’s performance on coronation night:

For the pageant’s opening ceremony, the contestants wore burlesque-like ensembles. Arceo donned a primarily gold piece with blue-feathered wings and hairpiece.

For the swimsuit segment, Arceo strutted the runway in a blue-and-yellow one-piece tropical-themed bodysuit.

For the evening gown competition, Arceo was regal in her red sparkling dress with high slit and side cut-outs.

During the question and answer portion, Arceo was asked: “How much do you think that racism, regionalism, and discrimination influenced the lack of development in Hispanic American countries?”

To which she replied with: “I believe discrimination and racism slows development in all countries, not just in Latin Americana. If we’re able to unite and communicate with each other, we can build a better world around us as kindness and respect is a universal language and the entire world can learn from this. And we can build a better future.”

Following the coronation night, the Miss Grand Philippines organization congratulated Arceo for her runner-up placement.

“You represented our country very well. Thank you for raising our flag,” they wrote.

Arceo is the first representative under the Miss Grand Philippines pageant to compete in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant. Previously, the country’s delegates for the competition were chosen through the Miss World Philippines competition.

The Reina Hispanoamericana competition is the second time for Arceo to represent the Philippines on the international pageant stage. In 2022, she finished as first runner-up in the Miss Environment International pageant. – Rappler.com