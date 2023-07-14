Cagayan de Oro’s Nikki de Moura is Miss Grand Philippines 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The first Miss Grand Philippines winner will represent the country in the Miss Grand International pageant this October in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Brazilian Nikki de Moura of Cagayan de Oro has been crowned the first-ever winner of the Miss Grand Philippines pageant.

On Thursday, July 13, De Moura won Miss Grand Philippines 2023, besting 29 other competitors and succeeding 2022 Binibining Pilipinas Grand International, Roberta Tamondong, according to an Inquirer report. The coronation night was held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and was also attended by the reigning Miss Grand International, Brazil’s Isabella Menin.

De Moura, 19, is the first beauty queen to represent the Philippines in Miss Grand International under ALV Pageant Circle after Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) withdrew from the Miss Grand International franchise in 2022.

The country’s representatives for Miss Grand International were previously picked from Binibining Pilipinas finalists, like 2016’s Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Nicole Cordoves and 2020’s Samantha Bernardo. Both finished their respective international competitions as first runners-up.

Other contestants to win titles in the national pageant are Quezon City’s Michelle Arceo for Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Angono’s Herlene Budol for Miss Philippines Tourism, and Tarlac’s Francine Reyes for Miss Eco Teen Philippines.

Shanon Tampon of Caloocan City was named first runner-up, followed by Caluya, Antique’s Charie Manalo Sergio.

De Moura, who was crowned Miss Teen Philippines in 2019, is now set to compete in the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam in October.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International title. Tamondong finished the 2022 Miss Grand International pageant as its fifth runner-up. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.