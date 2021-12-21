Philippines’ Tatyana Austria is 1st runner-up in Miss Eco Teen International 2021

FIRST RUNNER-UP. Tatyana Alexi Austra ends her journey in Miss Eco Teen International 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine bet Tatyana Alexi Austria finished as first runner-up during the Miss Eco Teen International 2021 finals in Egypt on Monday, December 20 (Tuesday, December 21 in Manila).

Vu Huyèn Diệu of Vietnam was crowned the winner. Vu succeeded Miss Eco Teen International 2020 Roberta Tamandong, who remains to be the only Filipina to win the title.

Candidates from the United States, Belgium, and Egypt placed second runner-up, third runner-up, and fourth runner-up, respectively.

The Miss World Philippines organization also released a congratulatory message for Austria’s placement in the pageant. “You made us all proud. You really did well. Thank you for raising our flag,” they wrote.

Austria, 18, was crowned Miss Eco Teen Philippines during the Miss World Philippines’ pageant night in October 2021. – Rappler.com