Tracy Maureen Perez arrives in Puerto Rico for Miss World 2021 pageant

Tracy is ready to resume her attempt to bag the country's second Miss World crown

MANILA, Philippines – Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez announced on Sunday, March 13, that she has safely arrived in Puerto Rico.

“I’m very happy I got here early and no flight delays,” she said alongside a video compilation of her travel clips.

Perez left the Philippines on Friday, March 11 to resume her journey in the 70th Miss World pageant. The beauty queen announced her departure on Instagram by sharing photos of herself wearing a white embellished top and skirt.

“For the second time around, I’m leaving for Puerto Rico, carrying with me our country’s hopes and dreams. Please continue to pray with me. I know that all our hard work will soon pay off and our hearts will shine though,” she wrote.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was originally scheduled for December 17, but was postponed due to health and safety concerns. It was then moved to March 16 instead.

Perez has been one of the frontrunners in the pre-pageant activities. She already secured a spot in the pageant’s Top 30 candidates after she won a round of the “Head-to-Head” fast-track event. She’s also part of the top five in the “Beauty with a Purpose” challenge, where candidates highlight their respective advocacies.

Perez, 28, is vying for the second Miss World crown for the Philippines after Megan Young’s 2013 win. – Rappler.com