Miss World PH sends off Tracy Maureen Perez, Kathleen Paton, and Michelle Arceo

ALL SET. Three Filipina beauty queens are gearing up for their respective international pageants.

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss World Philippines (MWP) organization held a press conference on Saturday, March 5, to formally send off their reigning queens Tracy Maureen Perez, Kathleen Paton, and Michelle Arceo ahead of their respective international pageants.

Tracy is set to return to Puerto Rico for the Miss World coronation night on March 16 (early morning of March 17 in Manila). Kathleen flew to Egypt for the Miss Eco International pageant, whose coronation night is set for March 14.

Michelle, meanwhile, will compete in India from March 21 to April 2 for the Miss Environment International pageant. “Triple treat [sic] for our power trio of Exceptionally Empowered Filipinas,” the organization captioned their post.

During the press conference, the three beauty queens thanked their supporters and promised that they will do their best in their respective competitions.

“This fight is for all of you. I get my strength from all of you,” Tracy said. “I still feel scared and nervous. There’s still that fear of the unknown. But I’ve come prepared. And I know that I have the Philippines behind me, the best of the best teams behind me and I can never go wrong.”

“I will show how empowered, strong, and brave a Filipina is. I will make sure to fight until the very end so we can finally bring home the second Miss World crown,” she added.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was originally scheduled for December 17, but was postponed due to health and safety concerns. Tracy has secured a spot in the pageant’s Top 30 candidates after winning two fast-track events.

Tracy also admitted that she was “heartbroken” when the coronation night was canceled on the day itself, saying she was worried about how she could keep her momentum. “But I just focused my energy and time reflecting on my recent performances and what I can do better,” she said.

Kathleen, who flew to Egypt on Saturday night, got a little emotional during the press conference. “I can’t wait for you all to witness me grow as a person and as an individual…. I’m so grateful and so blessed and honored to be representing the Philippines. There’s a lot of pressure but there’s a lot of excitement,” she said.

Michelle also thanked all her supporters, friends, and relatives who helped her in her pageant journey. “Without you all, I wouldn’t be here today. I’m excited to show you my journey when I go to India and show everyone what I prepared for. It’s gonna be magical.”

Tracy, Kathleen, and Maureen were all crowned in October 2021, alongside four other queens. The MWP organization is currently holding its application process for its 2022 pageant. – Rappler.com