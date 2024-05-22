TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Q&A portion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The top 5 candidates vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 crown shared their thoughts at the pageant’s coronation night on Wednesday, May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

During the pageant’s Q&A portion, the top 5 candidates were asked to choose a question from an acrylic box. They were each given 30 seconds to answer the prompt. Here’s how each of the candidates responded:

Ahtisa Manalo, Quezon Province

Q: Women learn from each other. What is the biggest lesson that you’ve learned from another woman and how did it improve your life?

A: My grandmother put me through school, and the biggest lesson I have learned from her is to always be kind. She is someone who has a big heart and took care of me since I was a kid. And I do think that my grandmother is someone that i can look up to. She is someone that is an embodiment of what a great woman is.

Tarah Valencia, Baguio

Q: What is your breakthrough or big achievement and how did it improve you as a person?

A: Being here in this prestigious pageant, or the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 is my greatest achievement. The Tarah before is someone who really limited herself when it comes to her achievements. I stepped here in this Miss Universe Philippines, and I see the transformation and the improvement and how I was able to become an inspirational woman that I am now, and that is something that I will be proud of after this journey.

Stacey Gabriel, Cainta

Q: Women have inspired you all throughout your life. Now tell us how you have inspired another woman?

A: You know, I’ve been told many times that I am too short to join a beauty pageant. But now I realize that pageants are a representation or reflection of […] that very nation, and tonight I am not only representing myself but every Filipino woman sees themselves in me. I hope to inspire every Filipina that just like the universe we too are limitless.

Chelsea Manalo, Bulacan

Q: You are beautiful and confident. How would you use these qualities to empower others?

A: As a woman of color, I’ve always faced challenges in my life. I was told that beauty has standards, but for me, I have listened and always believed in my mother. To always believe in yourself. Uphold the vows that you have in yourself. Because of these, I am already influencing a lot of women who are facing me right now. As a transformational woman, I have here 52 other delegates here with me who helped me become the woman I am.

Christi McGarry, Taguig

Q: What is the hardest challenge you face as a Filipina woman, and what do you do to hurdle that challenge?

A: I think the biggest challenges that Filipinas face today are being limited. By still being shadowed by unfortunately men who are in society. My platform and me standing here in front of you today, I can encourage women that you too can stand up. You can be strong. You can be powerful. You can own your own destiny, like I plan to tonight.

Which one was your favorite answer? – Rappler.com