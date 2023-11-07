Here’s when the Miss Universe 2023 prelims, national costume show are happening

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

QUEENS. Delegates of the Miss Universe 2023 competition, including Philippines' Michelle Dee, pose for a photo.

Ahead of coronation night, the delegates will participate in the preliminary competition and costume show

MANILA, Philippines – We’re days away from crowning the next Miss Universe queen, and the competition is definitely heating up.

Over 90 delegates from all over the world have started arriving in El Salvador for the competition.

On Monday, November 6, the Miss Universe organization announced the details for some of its pageant activities.

The preliminary competition, which includes the swimsuit and evening gown segments, is set to take place on November 15, while the national costume show is set for November 16.

The poster didn’t provide a time for the events, but if they’re set to take place during evening time in El Salvador, then it will be equivalent to morning of the following day in the Philippines.

Those interested to watch the preliminary competition and national costume show can get tickets via missuniverse2023.funcapital.com.

As for the coronation night, it will happen on November 18 (morning of November 19 in the Philippines.)

Filipino pageant fans can stream the show live for free via ABS-CBN platforms A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC starting 9 am of November 19.

Makati’s Michelle Dee will be competing in hopes of clinching the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, with its recent winners being Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018.

USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel will be crowning her successor.

As of writing, MUO has yet to announce the host and judges for the Miss Universe 2023 competition. – Rappler.com