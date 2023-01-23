Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia to star in ‘Unbreak My Heart’ 

The romantic-drama series, which will be filmed in Switzerland, will also star Laurice Guillen, Eula Valdes, and Nikki Valdez

MANILA, Philippines – It’s official! The biggest collaboration between media giants GMA Network and ABS-CBN Entertainment is happening, as they’re set to co-produce a television series titled Unbreak My Heart.

The series, which will be helmed under Dreamscape Entertainment Production, will star ABS-CBN stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Joshua Garcia, and GMA stars Richard Yap and Gabbi Garcia.

“A first in Philippine television history,” they said.

The romantic-drama series, which will be filmed in Switzerland, will be directed by Emmanuel Quindo Palo and Dolly Dulu. It will air on GMA in 2023 and stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

On Monday, January 23, Viu also shared a four-minute highlight reel from the contract signing and story conference event that was attended by representatives from the three companies.

“This is a milestone in the industry. The first co-production venture of GMA and ABS-CBN. We’re here to serve our audiences and make them very happy,” ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes said in the clip.

Unbreak My Heart will also star Laurice Guillen, Eula Valdes, Nikki Valdez, Maey Bautista, Bianca de Vera, and Will Ashley.

“This collaboration will really bring in opportunities not only to the networks, but for the people working in the network, [and] for the people in the industry,” said Jodi.

The upcoming project will mark Jodi’s reunion with former on-screen partner Richard, whom she worked with in Be Careful with My Heart and The Achy Breaky Hearts. Meanwhile, Gabbi will be paired for the first time with Joshua.

The networks first teased about the collaboration in January 20, saying that it’s a “collaboration that nobody expected.”

Unbreak My Heart served as the latest milestone for ABS-CBN and GMA after the two networks inked a partnership in April 2022, wherein GMA have started airing ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema films on its local channel. – Rappler.com