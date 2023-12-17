Anne Curtis to star in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ PH remake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Carlo Aquino and Joshua Garcia will be joining Anne in the adaptation

MANILA, Philippines – Anne Curtis is making her teleserye comeback through the Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.

The remake was one of the new projects announced by ABS-CBN for its 2024 lineup during the network’s Christmas special on Wednesday, December 13.

According to TV Patrol, Joshua Garcia and Carlo Aquino will be joining Curtis in the series. Additional details, such as other cast members and release date, have yet to be announced.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, which aired in 2020, follows the story of Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), an orphaned caretaker working at a psychiatric ward, who crosses paths with Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji), a popular children’s book author with antisocial tendencies.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay will also serve as Curtis’ first television series project in almost 10 years. She last headlined the 2014 teleserye Mars Ravelo’s Dyesebel.

Since then, Curtis has been primarily focused on being a mainstay host on It’s Showtime and starring in movies — BuyBust (2018), Aurora (2018), Sid & Aya: Not A Love Story (2019), The Mall, the Merrier (2019), and Just A Stranger (2019).

In February 2023, it was confirmed that she is reuniting with BuyBust director Erik Matti for another movie, which is slated for a 2024 release.

Aside from It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, ABS-CBN will also be making a Filipino adaptation of What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. – Rappler.com