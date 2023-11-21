Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino to star in ‘What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim’ PH remake 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Filipino adaptation of the hit K-drama is slated for a 2024 release

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino are teaming up anew for the upcoming Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim.

Viu Philippines made the announcement on Tuesday, November 21, sharing clips of the actors as their respective characters.

Chiu, who will be starring as the titular Secretary Kim, was seen preparing for work in her baby blue top and pencil skirt. Meanwhile, Avelino channeled his inner Vice Chairman persona while donning a dark blue blazer.

The adaptation is the latest collaboration among ABS-CBN, Dreamscape Entertainment, and Viu Philippines following The Broken Marriage Vow and Flower of Evil.

Aside from Chiu and Avelino’s casting, other details about the Filipino remake have yet to be released. However, it is slated for a 2024 release.

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows the story of an arrogant and narcissistic vice chairman of a major company whose perfect life took a twist when his trusted long-term secretary decided to resign. In his effort to make her stay in her job, he then starts developing romantic feelings for her.

It originally stars South Korean actors Park Seo-jun and Park Min-young.

Chiu and Avelino also recently starred in the ABS-CBN series Linlang. – Rappler.com