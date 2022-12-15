Filipino drag queen Aura Mayari joins ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 15

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American drag queen Aura Mayari, whose real name is Jay-R de Leon, is confirmed to be one of the contestants in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.

“Serving Filipina moon goddess,” the Emmy-winning reality competition series wrote on Wednesday, December 14, alongside the candidate’s official poster.

Aura also shared the post on her own account, writing: “The Filipina Moon Goddess has just landed. Are you ready?”

The Filipina Moon Goddess has just landed. Are you ready? https://t.co/cYxpadTaNV — Moon Me 🌙 (@AuraMayari) December 13, 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race also shared a 22-second teaser showing the drag queen wearing a Filipiniana-inspired ensemble.

We're going 🎶 to the moon 🎶 with Aura Mayari! 🌙💖 @AuraMayari#DragRace Season 15 premieres FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/QGcnfjmXWf — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 13, 2022

In the “Meet The Queens” video, Aura disclosed that she was born in the Philippines, raised in Chicago, and now staying in Nashville, Tennessee.

“The origin of my drag name.… I’m proud of being Filipino. Aura came from a Philippine gay lingo that can be used to describe somebody who’s overacting, overly confident, always trying to get attention, someone who’s horny, or someone who’s flirty. So that’s kinda like my drag,” she said.

The drag queen also described herself as a “total performer,” adding that her drag style is “very edgy, very fashionable, very boss bitch vibe, queen of the night.”

Play Video

Aura will be joined by Amethyst, Irene Dubios, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Sugar, Spice, Princess Poppy, Jax, Anetra, Robin Fierce,Marcia Marcia Marcia, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Sasha Colby, and Luxx Noir London.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will premiere on January 6, 2023.

Aura is the latest Filipino drag performer to be part of RuPaul’s Drag Race following Manila Luzon, Ongina, Jiggly Caliente, Phi Phi O’Hara, Vivienne Pinay, and Rock M. Sakura. – Rappler.com