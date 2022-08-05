Logan Lerman sets record straight on role in ‘Percy Jackson’ series

Heads up, Percy Jackson fans — a Logan Lerman cameo might not be possible in the new Disney+ series

Logan Lerman will not be starring in Disney+’s series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview on Tuesday, August 2.

Lerman previously starred as the main character Percy Jackson in the films Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

“I mean, it’s an interesting question because… could you… I mean, sure, but I’m not,” Lerman said about the possibility of making a cameo in the new series.

The actor also mentioned that numerous factors would have to be considered for him to appear in the Disney+ series, including the quality of the script and the role he would be given.

Fans were quick to speculate that a Lerman appearance in Percy Jackson and the Olympians isn’t completely off the table because the 30-year-old actor fumbled over his words when he was asked about it.

He was even compared to Andrew Garfield, who denied that he would have a role in Spiderman: No Way Home but ended up appearing in the film anyway.

However, the actor admitted that the series producers had not yet contacted him to star in the series.

“But they haven’t talked to me, they don’t want me in it, I don’t think. I probably would’ve heard something by now. But either way, who cares? It’s awesome that they’re making it, and I’m excited to see them do it,” he added.

Based on the bestselling fantasy adventure novel series by Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was first confirmed for a live-action adaptation in May 2020. Walker Scobell will be portraying Percy Jackson, the titular character, while Leah Sava and Aryan Simhadri are set to star as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, respectively.

Other cast members include Virginia Kull, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullaly, Glynn Turman, and Gabe Ugliano.

The series is written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg, with James Bobin serving as its director.

It follows the story of teenager Percy Jackson, who was born to parents Poseidon, an Olympian god, and Sally, an ordinary human. Percy is sent to Camp Half-Blood, where he becomes close friends with fellow demigods Annabeth and Grover, who he embarks on exciting adventures with throughout his stay at the camp. – with reports from Juno Reyes/ Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern