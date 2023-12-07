This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BURUGUDUYSTUNSTUGUDUNSTUY. Full House Theater Company announced the cast members and creative team for their upcoming parokya ni Edgar musical.

The musical, based on the hits of OPM band Parokya ni Edgar, is set to open in 2024

MANILA, Philippines – An all-female cast will lead Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical, the highly-anticipated production based on the hits of the Filipino rock band.

On Wednesday, December 6, the Full House Theater Company (FHTC) unveiled the cast members and creative team for the musical.

Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex de Leon, and Natasha Cabrera are the lead cast members. The supporting cast members include Noel Comia, Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo. Details about their respective roles weren’t provided.

The female ensemble will see Iya Villanueva, Maronne Cruz, Teetin Villanueva, Miah Canton, Cara Barredo, Liway Perez, Cheska Quimno, Paulina Luzuriaga, Julia Serad, Sarah Facuri, Jillian Ita-as, Chaye Mogg, Mikaela Regis, and Aixia Mallary as the female swing.

Jules dela Paz, Rapah Manalo, Stephen Viñas, Boo Gabunada, Jep Go, Khalil Tambio, Neo Rivera, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, MC dela Cruz, Franco Ramos, Red Nuestro, Ralph Oliva, and Jim Ferrer will compose the male ensemble with Rofe Villarino as the male swing.

Ang Huling Bimbo The Musical director Dexter M. Santos and artistic directors Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams are returning to lead the production’s creative team.

Joining them are Rody Vera as playwright and Ejay Yatco as musical director and arranger. Also part of the creative team are choreographer Stephen Viñas, set designer Lawyn Cruz, lights designer Monino Duque, costume designer Raven Ong, video designers Ga Fallarme and Joyce Garcia, and sound designer Arvy Dimaculangan.

With Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical, Parokya ni Edgar is the latest Philippine band to have a musical based on their discography.

FHTC, the production company that stages Newport World Resorts’ musicals, first teased the project in July during the final show of Ang Huling Bimbo The Musical. Auditions for the production ran from September 12 to October 1.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical is set to open at the Newport World Resorts in 2024, but final show dates have yet to be announced.

Parokya ni Edgar is known for songs such as “Picha Pie,” “Mr. Suave,” “Your Song,” “Harana,” and “This Guy’s In Love With You, Pare,” among others.

