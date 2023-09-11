LOOK: Parokya ni Edgar musical unveils title, opens auditions

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BURUGUDUYSTUNSTUGUDUNSTUY. OPM band Parokya ni Edgar will have a musical based on their songs.

MANILA, Philippines – Eyes here, thespians and Parokya ni Edgar fans! Full House Theater Company has unveiled new details about the much-awaited jukebox musical.

The production company that stages Newport World Resorts’ (NWR) musicals announced on Monday, September 11, the title of Parokya ni Edgar’s upcoming musical.

The video, which uses the band’s song “Bagsakan” in the background, saw Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda talking about the musical.

“‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical,’ abangan ninyo [sa] 2024 (Watch out for ‘Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical‘ in 2024,)” he said.

Buruguduystunstugudunstuy is the title of the rock novelty band’s 1997 debut album.

The announcement came after NWR Musicals’ social media pages asked fans to send in their guesses on the show’s title for a chance to be invited to a special preview of the musical.

Additionally, those interested in becoming part of the musical can audition by sending in their resume and a video of them singing 16 bars of any song by the band to PNE2024@gmail.com. Males and females that are 18 to 50 years old who can also sing and dance are welcome to audition during the online submission period from September 12 to October 1.

A three-day in-person audition will also occur from October 16 to 18, while final callbacks will take place from October 24 to 26.

Parokya ni Edgar is the next band after the Eraserheads to have a musical based on their discography.

The cast of the recently concluded NWR musical Ang Huling El Bimbo teased the production by singing the band’s “Harana” after their last show in July. Symbols representing Parokya ni Edgar’s songs were also flashed in the background during the brief performance.

Parokya ni Edgar is best known for songs such as “Picha Pie,” “Mr. Suave,” “Your Song,” and “This Guy’s In Love With You, Pare.” – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.