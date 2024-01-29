Cast members, show dates: What we know so far about the ‘One More Chance’ musical 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The emotional love story of Popoy and Basha is set to hit the theater stage soon as the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced the cast members and show dates for the highly-anticipated theater adaptation of the Filipino classic hugot movie One More Chance.

On Sunday, January 28, PETA unveiled the cast lineup. Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato will alternately play the role of Popoy while Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo will be alternating in the character of Basha.

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo played the role of Popoy and Basha, respectively, in the 2007 movie.

Joining them are Kiara Takahashi and Sheena Belarmina, who will share the character of Tricia, and Jeff Florez and Jay Gonzaga, who will alternately play Mark.

Other cast members include Ada Tayao and Rica Laguardia as Krissy, Poppert Bernadas and Paji Arceo as Kenneth, Via Antonio and Dippy Arceo as Anj, Johnnie Moran as Chinno, and Jon Abella as JP. Details for each character were listed in the casting brief provided by PETA during their auditions.

The musical, which will also feature music from the OPM folk pop band Ben&Ben, will run from April 12 to June 16 at the PETA Theater Center. Final time slots have yet to be announced.

As of writing, ticket prices and selling dates are still yet to be disclosed.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, One More Chance follows college sweethearts Popoy and Basha on the verge of a breakup after five years of being together. The film was released in November 2007, while its sequel A Second Chance was released in November 2015.

It was in October 2023 when PETA first announced that they were adapting the Filipino classic into a musical. The theater adaptation will be the latest of PETA’s stagings, following Rak of Aegis, Three Stars and a Sun, and Walang Aray. – Rappler.com