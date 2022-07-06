Tirso Cruz III is new Film Development Council of the Philippines chair

TIRSO CRUZ. The actor is named Chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Tirso Cruz III has been appointed as the new chair of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

The showbiz veteran was sworn in by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr on Tuesday, July 5, in Malacañang, alongside other appointed officials.

Tirso replaces Liza Diño, who led the FDCP from 2016 to 2022.

Tirso, 70, is an award-winning singer and actor known for his work in films such as Bilangin mo ang Bituin sa Langit, and Kahit Buhay Ko, and the long-running series Ang Probinsyano.

He was also part of the iconic “Guy and Pip” love team opposite Nora Aunor, starring with her in smash hit films such as Guy and Pip and Till We Meet Again.

Tirso took his oath of office alongside Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) chairperson Junie Cua, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) Chief Operating Officer Mark Lapid, and Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) board member Juan Revilla, among others. – Rappler.com