In landmark case, CHR declares climate change as human rights issue

Neglect of climate change mitigation is a threat to Filipinos' human rights, the CHR report says

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) released the world’s first National Inquiry on Climate Change (NICC) on Friday, May 6, declaring climate change as a human rights issue.

Spurred by a petition filed last 2015, the inquiry found that the crisis have been ‘negatively impacting the human rights of the Filipino people and adversely affecting the right to life.

Not only does climate change affect an individual’s right to life, it also affects collectives, and “practically the whole gamut of human rights,” says former CHR commissioner Roberto Cadiz.

Set in the context of human rights, any “neglect in climate change mitigation may be considered human rights violation,” the report says.

The agency engaged in a series of hearings, various consultations with legal experts, scientific community, and civil society for seven years, as well as 47 carbon major respondents. Communities affected by coal companies had also actively attended hearings.

This sets a precedent for the international community as well as local courts and national human rights institutions around the world.

‘Immoral’ carbon majors

Climate change is real. This is the first thing that Cadiz mentioned during a press briefing on May 6.

If climate change is more a consequence of human activities or natural causes is no longer the question. “The fact alone that human activity contributes to climate change makes the duty and the responsibility of the parties to address this,” Cadiz said.

“Carbon majors,” or the fossil fuel companies, big cement firms around the world, are found to be morally and legally liable back in a 2019 CHR report.

In 2022, the CHR deemed carbon majors to have engaged in “willful obfuscation of climate science and also obstruction of efforts towards the global transition from fossil fuel to clean renewable energy.”

This includes misinformation and disinformation from big oil companies to confuse the public, obfuscate the science.

Cadiz mentioned they found that the American petroleum industry have internal communications to establish this propaganda, goes as far as calling them “immoral.”

“Their acts of obstruction, obfuscation are immoral given the existential threat posed to humanity by climate change,” said Cadiz.

What now?

With the landmark case released, what happens now?

While the report is non-binding, CHR is hopeful that the document sets a precedent which can influence the international community, national human rights institutions, and help popularize a whole-of-world approach.

For the Philippines, the CHR gives bold recommendations: penalize big polluters, stop fossil fuel and coal dependence, and lead the way towards a renewable future.

Among others, the report also recommends that government provides legal protection for environmental defenders and establishes finance mechanism for loss and damages.

The latter recommendation is essential for the Philippines, as the country is always visited by an average of 20 typhoons every year.

Roadblocks ahead

As the Philippines is on the brink of another administration change, the future looks uncertain. But the CHR remains hopeful that the landmark report brings light to Filipinos’ right to life.

The impending change in national administration should not delay any kind of development the report might influence. Cadiz says, “Governments change but state obligations do not.”

Yeb Saño, executive director of Greenpeace Southeast Asia and individual petitioner, is optimistic that “the era of fossil fuels is coming to an end.”

But transition to clean energy will not happen overnight. The UN climate panel already rang alarm bells, saying that if humanity fails to cut back emissions drastically, the world is set to hit the 1.5C threshold in two decades.

With widespread misinformation, the impending elections, and uncertain genuine cooperation from private corporations, climate change will continue to pose a threat not only to the environment but to the quality of lives of a developing country like the Philippines. – Rappler.com