The Green Report: Can international law save us from the climate crisis?

Is the current framework of international law enough to obligate polluting countries to drastically cut emissions?

MANILA, Philippines – Climate change is a global problem. It’s an issue that transcends domestic laws and actions.

Is the current framework of international law enough to obligate countries to cooperate and drastically cut emissions?

Rappler’s Jee Geronimo and Iya Gozum talk to justice reporter Lian Buan about the climate crisis and the past Conference of Parties in the context of international law.

Buan took up master of laws in human rights at Birkbeck, University of London as a Chevening scholar.

This episode touches on the problems of the bottom-up approach of the historic 2015 Paris Agreement, free-riding nations and corporations, and the colonial agenda of the biggest polluting countries.

