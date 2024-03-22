Environment
The Green Report

The Green Report: Celine Murillo advocates for native trees, one TikTok at a time

Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with conservation storyteller Celine Murillo about bringing bite-sized information on Philippine biodiversity to a broader audience

MANILA, Philippines – You may have seen her content on Philippine native trees while doomscrolling on your timeline. The visuals of various flora and fauna are soothing to the eyes and educating without patronizing.

Through her short videos, conservation storyteller Celine Murillo aims to promote Philippine biodiversity and natural heritage through popular social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

In this The Green Report episode, Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with Murillo about bringing bite-sized information on Philippine biodiversity to a broader audience.

Catch this episode at 5 pm on Saturday, March 23. – Rappler.com

