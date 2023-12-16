The Green Report: Is COP28 really the ‘beginning of end’ for fossil fuels?

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) had finally wrapped up, with parties agreeing to transition away from fossil fuels.

Wopke Hoekstra, European commissioner for climate action, said that the final text signaled “the beginning of the end for fossil fuels.”

While fossil fuel continues to be the main energy source in the Philippines, the government is already targeting to have renewables make up 35% of the power mix by 2030. This transition to clean energy would require massive funding and international support.

In this Green Report episode, environment editor Jee Geronimo and reporter Iya Gozum talk to Avril de Torres, the deputy executive director of the policy think tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, on what transpired at COP28 in Dubai.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, December 16, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com

This story was produced as part of the 2023 Climate Change Media Partnership, a journalism fellowship organized by Internews’ Earth Journalism Network and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security.