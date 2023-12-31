Business Sense: 2023 is generative AI’s breakout year

Philippine CEOs, in general, are excited with generative AI, but acknowledge that the workforce needs upskilling

One of the hottest issues discussed this year is the impact of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on various industries.

In this episode, we compiled some the various statements of CEOs, detailing their views on how AI is reshaping and creating new sectors and workflows.

Will AI really wipe out jobs? Will AI eventually be the host of this show? The CEOs say AI won’t replace people just yet, but we need to upgrade our current skillsets to keep up. –Rappler.com