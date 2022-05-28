[PODCAST] The Green Report: Climate change is a human rights issue. Now what?

In this episode, we talk to Derek Cabe of the Coal-Free Bataan Movement, one of the petitioners in the landmark case that launched a national inquiry

The Commission on Human Rights recently released a 160-page report on climate change, wrapping up its years-long inquiry on the issue. Driven by a petition filed in 2015, the inquiry found that the climate crisis has been “negatively impacting the human rights of the Filipino people and adversely affecting the right to life.”

In this episode, Jee Geronimo talks to Derek Cabe of the Coal-Free Bataan Movement, one of the petitioners in the landmark case that launched the national inquiry.

