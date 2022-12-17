[PODCAST] The Green Report: Post-COP27 – Where do we go from here?

In this episode, we try to make sense of COP27. We also make fearless forecasts for the environment for 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – There have been different reactions and reflections on the recently concluded 27th UN Climate Change Summit in Egypt. This, as 2022 also comes to a close.

In this episode of Rappler’s environment podcast, desk editor Jee Geronimo and digital communications specialist Iya Gozum talk to Akyon Klima’s John Leo Algo to make sense of how decisions at COP27 impact the Philippines. They also make fearless forecasts for the environment for 2023.

