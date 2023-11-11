IN PHOTOS: Bang the gongs for the 2nd Cordillera Festival of Festivals!

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The event is a convergence of diverse cultural festivals from the provinces and cities of the Cordillera Administrative Region

BAGUIO, Philippines – Saturday morning in Baguio was already filled with weekend tourists. Usually, as early as 7 in the morning, there’s already a queue to Good Taste Restaurant, a cheap and popular breakfast nook in the city. But this Saturday, the tourists were in for a treat as the Cordillera’s version of the Aliwan Festival began its parade at Session Road.

Baguio’s Main Street came alive to the tune of gongs and solibaos as the 2nd Cordillera Festival of Festivals commenced. The event is a convergence of diverse cultural festivals from the provinces and cities of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). The event is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism Cordillera Administrative Region (DOT-CAR).

All the provincial festivals (except Abra) came together to paint the city with vibrant cultural presentations. Baguio is represented, of course, by the Panagbenga Flower Festival. It kicked off with a parade down iconic Session Road, leading to the Rose Garden at Burnham Park.

The festivals are:

Lapat Festival (Apayao)

APAYAO. Unveiling the Lapat Festival, recognized for its role in the population surge of the endangered Philippine Eagle. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Adivay Festival (Benguet)

BENGUET. Showcasing the Adivay Festival, an immersive celebration of indigenous culture, promoting unity among Benguet tribes. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Gotad Ad Ifugao Festival (Ifugao)

IFUGAO. Spotlighting the Hagabi in the Gotad Ad Ifugao Festival, symbolizing influence, wealth, power, and prestige. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Matagoan Festival (Kalinga)

KALINGA. Featuring Tabuk City’s Matagoan Festival with the Banga Dance and Lubuagan’s Laga Festival, celebrating weaving traditions. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

Lang-ay Festival (Mountain Province)

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE. Highlighting the Lang-ay Festival, a jubilant expression of customary living traditions. DOT-CAR’s Facebook page

Panagbenga Festival (Baguio City)

BAGUIO CITY. Presenting a Panagbenga Festival performance, reflecting the city’s history, traditions, and community spirit. Mia Magdalena Fokno/Rappler

This festival serves as a testament to the Cordillera region’s commitment to cultural heritage, emphasizing the potential of cultural tourism to attract diverse travelers. DOT-CAR’s visionary initiative not only aids the tourism industry’s recovery but also perpetuates the unique cultural legacy of the Cordilleras.

Additionally, the event aligns with Indigenous People’s Month, commemorated annually in October, marking the signing of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act in 1997.

The Festival of Festivals is a powerful demonstration of pride and unity among the provinces of the Cordillera. – Rappler.com