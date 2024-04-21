Negrosanon artist Tey Sevilleno says ‘art is best when started young’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

EXHIBITS. Negrense youth stroll around the art exhibit area of the Art Association of Bacolod-Negros at Balay Kalamay in Bacolod City.

Tey Sevilleno, the President of the Art Association of Bacolod-Negros, says younger Negrense artists should dive more into their culture as it contributes to the artwork's significance and color

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The appreciation and presentation of art has evolved through the years. Everything – from vibrant canvases to mural paintings and from wall art to body piercings and tattoos – is an expression of the people’s culture and individuality.

For Tey Sevilleno, the President of the Art Association of Bacolod-Negros (AAB-Negros), “Art making and art appreciation are best started when one is still young.”

Sevilleno told Rappler on Saturday, April 20, that younger Negrense artists should dive more into their culture where their identity was embedded as it contributes to the artwork’s significance and color.

“As I say, art has become our language in our celebration and in our most challenging times. Just like every Filipino, our positivity becomes apparent whether in joy or sadness,” she said.

Thus, in an effort to revive the creative spirit among Negrense people, AAB-Negros organized the “Artehan Arts Fest,” which takes place during the province’s annual Panaad Festival celebration.

The art festival ran from April 15-21. It featured various activities such as face painting, watercolor painting workshops, artwork exhibits, an art merchandise bazaar, an art contest, and a music jam at Balay Kalamay in Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City.

Sevilleno said that the concept of the festival came from the traditional Negrense way of market day, in which all people converge into one place to do business and exchange goods. In Hiligaynon, the convergence is called as “Tinabuanay.”

“ARTEHAN is a play on words. As Ilonggos, we refer to it as moving in an artsy way. The art festival was a convergence of people from different local government units of the province in the name of art, just like what we do every Panaad,” Sevilleno said.

He added, “This year’s theme for Panaad is Living the Promise. I think we Negrense artists need to bear this in mind. We are chroniclers of our times, and we continue to live each day to bring back the bounty to the island in the best way we can. Art what gives our culture and traditions identity as a people. And we, as artists, are agents of that identity.”

ARTWORKS. Various artworks of known Negrense artists displayed at Balay Kalamay in Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City. Photo by Province of Negros Occidental

Founding fathers

In April 1975, the Art Association of Bacolod-Negros was first established by a self-taught and versatile artist, Edgardo “Budot” Lizares, alongside Negrense artists Jess Ayco, Nunelucio Alvarado, Charlie Co, Larry Tronco, Ely Santiago and Rodney Martinez.

Sevilleno said that the AAB-Negros were behind the birth of the well-known MassKara festival in the 1980s, the time when the entire province was economically struggling under the administration of late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr.

Aside from merry-making, the MassKara celebration also brings together artists to showcase their skills and craftsmanship through the crafting of different colorful masks.

“I believe every Negrense knows how to appreciate art naturally. Because as we can see in the Panaad Festival and MassKara Festival and all the festivals of the province, we can see their expression of their love of life and art through this celebration,” Sevilleno said.

With the evolution of art alongside with various festivals in the province, it would not be as exciting as it is now without the Negrosanon artists who added so much substance, spice, and color to every celebration. – Rappler.com