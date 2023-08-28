Bacolod gears up for 15 days of Masskara festival revelry

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

OFFICIAL LOGO. Myish Endolina designs this year Masskara logo pattered after nine species of Kingfisher birds endemic in Negros Island.

The festivities take place from October 7 to 22, with the streets becoming more colorful during the period, says Bacolod Mayor Alfredo Benitez

BACOLOD, Philippines – Organizers of Bacolod’s award-winning Masskara Festival unveiled on Saturday, August 26, the logo and sountrack for the 15 days of revelry leading to the October 22 celebration in the city.

The festivities will take place from October 7 to 22, with the streets becoming more festive and colorful during the period, said Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez.

Bacolod City received the Aliw Award for Best Festival Practices and Performances last December for the Masskara Festival. It is being held annually, during the fourth Sunday of October.

The organizer, Bacolod Yuhom Foundation Incorporated, officially unveiled the Masskara Festival logo, soundtrack, and activity highlights during a public presentation at a local restaurant over the weekend.

Myish Endolina, a multimedia designer from Bacolod, based this year’s Masskara logo on nine species of endemic Kingfisher birds, which are endangered on Negros Island.

Endolina compared the situation of the endangered Kingfisher birds to Bacolodnons’ adeptness in concealing future tragedies behind masks.

Despite obstacles, most people have overcome tragedies and managed to shine brightly, she said.

“In acknowledging and remembering why we birthed Masskara, we are reminded of that fine balance of hope and despair,” Endolina said.

Organizers, meanwhile, said the official festival soundtrack, “Sinadya Sa Bacolod,” captures the fun that spectators can experience during the Masskara Festival.

The song was composed by Marvin Querido of Neocolours and performed by Kyle Echarri, Janeena Chan, and Anthony Rosaldo.

Mayor Benitez said earlier that the city government aimed to host an even more spectacular street dancing competition this year.

History

The tradition of the Masskara Festival in Bacolod dates back to 1980, during a time when Negros Occidental province was struggling with economic challenges under the administration of then strongman Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Negros Occidental, a sugar-producing province, was facing an economic crisis due to the collapse of worldwide sugar prices and the rampant corruption among Marcos Sr.’s cronies, who controlled the state’s sugar trading monopoly.

At that time, there was also mourning for several Negrenses who lost their lives when the MV Don Juan sank off the coast of Mindoro after colliding with an oil tanker, resulting in 176 deaths and several people missing.

The president of the Arts Association of Bacolod at the time, Ely Santiago, coined the term “Masskara,” combining “mass” (a large group of people) and the Spanish word “cara” (face).

The Masskara Festival was conceived as a celebration of hope, optimism, and resilience in the face of challenging events, while also promoting tourism. – Rappler.com