Playwright and director Floy Quintos dies at 63

MANILA, Philippines – Playwright and director Floy Quintos died on Saturday, April 27, due to a heart attack, his family announced in a Facebook post.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I, on behalf of my family, announce that Floy Quintos, esteemed playwright and director, but more importantly beloved brother, son, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, has returned to the arms of the Lord. He passed suddenly in the ER from a heart attack this morning,” his family member Celina Quintos wrote in a Facebook post, on behalf of the Quintos family.

The family asked for “prayers, love, and support” as they process the award-winning playwright’s death.

According to Celina’s post, his family is still making arrangements for his wake, which is set to be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapels.

“Floy Quintos was a beacon of Philippine culture and the arts, but also shone so much firelight for the people closest to him. The country, the world, and our home are much darker with this light snuffed out too soon. We hope to share our light with each other through this time,” his family added.

Quintos was the creative mind behind several Palanca Award-winning plays, such as Fluid, Evening at the Opera, Suor Clara, and Collection, to name a few. He had also served as the screenwriter for the films Darna! Ang Pagbabalik, Waiting, and Koronang Itim.

His most recent play, titled Grace, is set to be staged from May 25 to June 16.

– Rappler.com