[WATCH] Filipina painter Rebie Ramoso uses art and psychology to tell women’s stories

The artist showcases her ‘inner worlds’ focusing on the ‘psycho-emotional realm of human experience'

MANILA, Philippines – “It takes one to know one.”

This saying holds true for Filipina painter Rebie Ramoso, as only a woman can capture the breadth and depth of another woman’s experience to the extent that her art does.

Trained as a traditional artist, Ramoso eventually found her way towards digital painting. Her journey with art is rooted in her childhood, after being inspired by painted movie billboards along EDSA as a young girl.

The star of her creations, aside from the life-like depictions of her subjects, is the emotion that shines through each piece. These are impressions achieved through a long process of examining an experience before bringing it to life.

Coming from a background in psychology, Ramoso incorporates this into her art – carving out a niche showcasing her “inner worlds” and focusing on the “psycho-emotional realm of human experience.”

For over a decade now, Ramoso strived to tell the stories of Filipino women away from the patriarchal stereotypes society has caged them in. Today, she brings pride to both the country and Filipina artists as she represents the Philippines in exhibits around the world. — Rappler.com