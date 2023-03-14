Deja brew! BGC’s Coffee Festival returns this March

Mga kabrew-kada! Here's what to expect at BGC's second Coffee Festival on March 18 to 19.

MANILA, Philippines – Hey, mga kabrew-kada! In need of a caffeine fix this weekend? There’s a new coffee event in town this weekend – it’s Bonifacio Global City’s second Coffee Festival, happening this Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 19 at High Street South.

Coffee lovers will have a latte fun here – you can expect coffee beverages and pastries from Elephant Grounds, harlan + holden Coffee, Single Origin Coffee and Tea, Malongo Atelier Barista, Coffee Lab, Pocofino, Luntian by Luna, Figaro, Paik’s Coffee, Supersam, Caravan Black, Twenty Four Bakeshop, Tiger Sugar, Kaulayaw Coffee, Gourmet Farms, Deja Brew, Ten-Four Coffee by Overlandkinds, Space Coffee, Wideye Coffee, and Kombi Brew.

It’s not just the love of coffee that’s celebrated here – BGC is also highlighting the “best of arts and biking culture” by having cycling merchants like R.O.X., 2Wheel Nation Cycling, Specialized Philippines, Built Cycles, Blocks, Passe, Everyday Camo, The Breakaway, Team ABC, and adidas; live murals from artists like Archie Oclos, Tsarlyboy, and Apok; and live music by Pedicab, Party Pace, The Buzzer Beaters, The Diegos, DJ Honey, and The Espasouls.

Entrance to BGC’s Coffee Festival is free of charge. Other activities on Saturday include a Growing Coffee Culture talk session featuring renowned industry experts, and an Outdoor Brewing Demo. In the Art Section, there will be a free-for-all decorating activity for the Freedom Cup Installation, and even a tattoo pop-up booth by Crimson River Tattoo.

BGC held its first-ever Coffee Festival in September 2022. This year, the BGC Coffee Festival will run from 8 am to 8 pm on both days. For more information, you can check out Bonifacio High Street’s Facebook page. – Steph Arnaldo/Rappler.com