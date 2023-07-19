Cab Café in Kapitolyo closes permanently

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Kapitolyo’s well-loved Cab Café – a Negrense-owned coffee shop known for serving Bacolod City’s famous puffed delicacy napoleones – has permanently closed after 12 years of business.

In a Facebook post on Monday, July 17, Cab Café announced its permanent closure by first apologizing for not replying to online messages from patrons.

“We are no longer operational and we would just like to thank everyone for supporting us these past 12 years in Kapitolyo, Cubao, and Mandaluyong,” the post read. “We hope to see you in Café Bobs, Bacolod City. Peace!”

The Kapitolyo branch of Cab Café was the last standing Metro Manila branch of the Bacolod-based coffee shop. Its other branches in Cubao and Mandaluyong had closed prior.

Aside from the popular napoleones in different flavors, Cab Café was also known for serving other pastries such as Pandan Mamon, Full Moon Yema Cake, Mango Cheesecake, Strawberry Pavlova, freshly-baked cookies, and more. Savory meals like Chorizo Shakshuka and Sate Babe were also available.

The coffee shop was owned by Negrense Mark Magalona, who comes from the family that built and managed Bacolod City’s Café Bob’s, a homegrown restaurant that also serves homemade pastries like cheesecakes and pavlovas similar to those sold at the Kapitolyo spot.

Café Bob’s has branches in 21st Lacson Street, Bacolod, open Mondays to Saturdays (9 am – 8 pm); Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Bacolod, open Sundays to Thursdays (10 am – 7 pm) and Fridays to Saturdays (10 am – 8 pm); and The District North Point, Talisay, Bacolod, open Mondays to Sundays (10 am – 7 pm). For more information, you can check out their Instagram. – Rappler.com